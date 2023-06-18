MIAMI (WSVN) - Domestic workers took to the streets of downtown Miami to demand their rights.

Nannies, housekeepers and home health aides asked lawmakers for labor protections at a rally held Saturday.

Demonstrators gathered outside of the Stephen P. Clark Government Center to send their message.

“We are here mobilizing domestic workers to raise their voices, to link hands, to ensure that they have a right to a written contract, that they’re not experiencing wage theft, that they’re not experiencing abuse on the job,” said Santra Denis, executive director of the Miami Workers Center.

South Florida is home to around 100,000 domestic workers, with 60,000 living in Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami Workers Center.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.