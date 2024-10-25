MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been medically cleared to play and is expected to start Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, Coach Mike McDaniel announced.

This comes after Tagovailoa’s third concussion in the NFL, sustained in a Week 2 collision with Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin.

