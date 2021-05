MIAMI (WSVN) - A vaccination site is up and running at Dolphin Mall.

You’ll find the drive-up location at the valet parking area near The Cheesecake Factory.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

Appointments are not required.

They will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

