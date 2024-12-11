SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public School students got the chance to sign with Santa.

On Tuesday, Dolphin Mall hosted a group of deaf and hard-of-hearing children for a meet and greet with Santa Claus, where they shared the magic of the holidays through sign language.

“Our students need opportunities to communicate throughout our community,” said Patrick Salmasi, MDCPS administrative director. “Whether it’s in a mall, whether it’s at school, whether it’s in a park, we want for our students to be able to communicate their needs, communicate their wants, their dreams to anybody that they encounter.”

The goal of the annual event is to champion inclusivity and awareness.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.