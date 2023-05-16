MIAMI (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on the northbound Dolphin Expressway ramp that merges onto the Palmetto Expressway.

On Tuesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol officers, along with firefighters, responded to the scene to assess the damage to the 18-wheeler that was seen hanging over the rail.

Live video footage of the scene also showed the damage to the trailer as it hung on the guardrail of the ramp.

The driver of the semi-truck appeared to be OK, despite the damage to the rig.

Crews will have the ramp closed for a considerable amount of time as they not only have to clean up any debris but also pull the container from the edge.

As a result of the crash, police blocked off the roadway to get onto the ramp onto the Palmetto from the Dolphin Expressway. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

