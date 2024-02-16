MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police commended several South Florida students as part of the Do the Right Thing initiative.

The police department celebrated young people who serve as an inspiration to the community at a ceremony held at the Chief Clarence Dickson Police College Auditorium, Thursday morning.

Ella Lopez, a freshman at Pinecrest Glades Academy, was honored for her courage in reporting serious threats that students made against a teacher.

“There were kids on a chat threatening a teacher, and I decided to step up and say something,” she said. “Honestly, I decided to do the right thing because I love that teacher, and it hurt to hear those type of things.”

Lopez was one of 10 students honored during the ceremony.

