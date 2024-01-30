FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - After a vicious attack on a wheelchair-bound man in Florida City, officials have decided to put down two dogs involved in the incident.

One dog was euthanized on Monday while the other is scheduled for humane euthanasia on Tuesday.

The mauling occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 24, leaving the 50-year-old victim with serious injuries to his arm and legs. He remains in the hospital as he recovers from his wounds.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services came to its decision following an investigation that determined the attack was “unprovoked” and that the terrier dogs “pose a public safety concern.”

