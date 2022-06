DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal Services are calling on pet lovers to open their hearts and homes.

There are more than 500 medium and large size dogs that need to be adopted or fostered.

They’re available at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral, which is open seven days a week.

