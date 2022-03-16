MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida pet owner is relieved and grateful after her missing dog was brought back to her, days after a burglar broke into and ransacked her home.

The burglary victim, who identified herself as Ashley, embraced those responsible for returning her beloved Kobe on Wednesday.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Ashley wiped tears from her face.

“Very, very happy that I finally got my dog. That’s all I wanted,” she said.

On Tuesday, Ashley spoke with 7News about her difficult past few days. She said her home, located in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, was targeted by a crook at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

“They came in. They took everything,” she said.

Ashley said the man seen on surveillance video is seen walking all over her home.

She reported the break-in to City of Miami Police.

“My electronics, all my purses. They literally took everything that’s worth any type of money, they just grabbed and left,” she said.

Most heartbreaking of all was that Kobe had disappeared.

“The toughest part was Calle Ocho on Sunday. I live right next door to it, so if he did not get my dog, anyone else could gotten him during the festival,” said Ashley.

But thanks to good Samaritan Fanny Vasquez, that all changed on Wednesday.

As it turns out, someone found Kobe near a Publix supermarket thinking he had been abandoned. Officials with a nearby school posted a picture of the dog in their parent group chat.

Vasquez said she saw the picture and wanted to give Kobe a good home, not knowing he already had one.

“On the chat of the school of my children, they put that the dog needs a house. and I go and take the dog,” she said. “Later, I see it on the news.”

That’s how Wednesday’s sweet reunion happened.

“I am so happy, because that dog is so sad, and now it’s happy,” said Vasquez.

“Thank you so much for everyone who contributed and everything, for trying to find him, the chat, and thank you, Channel 7, for helping me,” said Ashley.

Police continue to investigate the burglary. Ashley said she plans to move out.

If you have any information on this break-in, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

