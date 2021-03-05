Dog that went missing after crash outside SW Miami-Dade day care found safe

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that went missing outside of a dog day care facility in Southwest Miami-Dade has been found safe, the pet’s owner said.

7News camers captured Luis Vazquez as he called out his pet’s name, Louie, in a grassy area, Friday.

“It’s like a piece of our family is missing,” he said as he fought back tears.

Vazquez said he was dropping off Louie and Leila, his two newly adopted dogs, at the day care when he got into a crash, and the pets took off running.

The pet owner said the dogs went missing in the area of Southwest 132nd Avenue and 208th Street.

Cellphone video captured the moment Vazquez found Leila hiding in the bushes, Thursday. The canine was scared but doing OK.

Vazquez received a call Friday from someone who said Louie, who also goes by Luki, was spotted in the area.

Pet Patrol Rescue also helped in the search efforts.

“If anybody sees him, his name is Luki. He has a blue collar and a blue leash, and we have a $500 reward for whoever can return our boy to us,” said Vazquez.

At around 9 p.m., Vazquez said Louie has been found, and he has been reunited with precious pet.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.