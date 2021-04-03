Dog stolen after vet visit in Miami Beach found in Orlando with injured hip

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was stolen outside of a veterinarian’s South Beach clinic has been located halfway across the state.

Jennifer Mattei said Tala, her German shepherd/beagle mix, was found in Orlando on Friday with a dislocated hip.

Mattei said the 11-year-old dog was inside her owner’s SUV after seeing her vet at the clinic on West Avenue, near Ninth Street, when crooks took off with the vehicle, Thursday afternoon.

Tala’s owner said the canine was hurt in a crash along Interstate 75 in Davie.

Mattei said the thieves then stole someone else’s car and fled north with Tala in tow.

