EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found left in the Street after being shot has received much-needed care thanks to a good Samaritan.

The dog, Jasper, was found limping through Sherwood Forrest in El Portal near Northeast Third Avenue between 85th and 86th Street.

“It’s just shocking to me that someone would hurt any animal, but he’s so small and young and helpless, and he’s a sweetheart,” said Edna, who found Jasper.

The sweetheart of a pup was rescued from the streets and is now recovering after one of his front legs was amputated, after a vet discovered he had been shot.

“The vet took X-rays, came in and said, ‘This dog’s been shot,’” said Edna.

He was shot and limping around the Street when Edna found him on Monday, Dec. 29.

“I saw something moving down the street, that was my initial thought that he had gotten out and was hit by a car, but of course, when I got closer, and I smelled him, I realized that he’d been out for a long time, he was filthy,” said Edna.

Edna cleaned him up, fed him, and while Jasper avoided using his front paw, he remained playful.

With the help of Homeward Bound Animal Rescue, she was able to get him to a vet, where they spotted the shrapnel in his elbow.

“It’s right in the joint, actually, so he’s been shot right in the bone,” said Edna.

Vets were left with no other choice but to amputate the leg.

“He is so sweet, I mean, for a young dog, he’s incredibly calm, he’s friendly,” said Edna.

And while the circumstances surrounding what happened to Jasper will more than likely never be known, he was lucky to cross paths with Edna and her neighbors.

“There was such an outpouring of support from my neighbors that it was the flip side, the good,” said Edna.

One family has already agreed to adopt Jasper and bring him into their home.

And Edna has one last message for the person responsible.

“They’re animals, they have hearts, they have souls, they have brains, they’re a commitment, you know, they’re not toys,” said Edna.

Edna has created a GoFundMe for Jasper’s recovery. If you would like to donate, click here.

