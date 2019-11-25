Dog rescued from burning home in NW Miami-Dade

Crews came to the rescue of a caged dog after a home goes up in flames in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Cellphone video captured heavy smoke pouring from the home on Northwest Second Avenue and 101st Street, just before 7 p.m., Sunday.

Firefighters were seen up on a ladder as they tried to battle the flames. The house was barely visible due to the smoke.

Officials said crews located the dog trapped in a cage as they broke windows to let smoke escape.

Cameras captured the moment a firefighter carried the cage with the dog still inside out of the home.

The pet is expected to be OK. No injuries were reported.

The fire left the interior of the house completely charred. The roof also suffered heavy damage.

As of late Sunday night, it is unclear whether or not the home is inhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.