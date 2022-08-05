NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Good Samaritans raced to the rescue of a dog that fell into Biscayne Bay in North Bay Village.

According to witnesses, the female dog was playing around on a seawall when the animal went over the edge and into the water.

The good Samaritans spotted the canine in distress from their personal watercraft and assisted the dog’s owners and other bystanders with the rescue that was documented in video posted to social media by Only in Dade.

They used a combination of towels and rope to hoist the pooch slowly back up to safety, giving the pup’s waterfront adventure a happy ending.

