NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – A dog that was rescued from a Miami home has been waiting to be adopted three years after he was first taken in.

Brock, who has a blue eye, continues his search for his forever home after he was left in a side yard with no food and water. When rescuers found him, he was just skin and bones.

Leslie Guadamus was eventually charged with animal cruelty, fined and given two years probation.

Brock was nursed back to health thanks to Saving Sage Animal Rescue.

“He just turned into this amazing couch potato, silly dog,” Saving Sage Animal Rescue spokesperson Gina Vlasek said. “He got bounced around. He spent some time at the shelter.”

Birdie Girl, another dog that was rescued around the same time Brock was, has since found her forever home. She was found neglected and stuffed into a bird cage.

Now, she has a loving home and is an emotional support dog.

Noah and Nash were both rescued in 2019 by Bullies -N- Beyond Rescue. Both are now happy, healthy and helping to expose the ugly truth about dog fighting.

In 2018, Susanna was found in a Southwest Miami-Dade dumpster. This year, she led the Parade of Rescue at a national dog show.

Her new life was brought on thanks to Gulfstream Guardian Angels Rottweiler Rescue.

Brock, who is 7 years old and weighs 90 pounds, is ready to rest his paws in a permanent home.

“He’s just such an amazing dog,” Vlasek said. “We know there is an owner, that there’s somebody out there that’s going to love this dog as much as we all do.”

If you would like more information on Brock, click here to be redirected to Saving Sage Animal Rescue’s website.

