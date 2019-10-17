Dog receives treatment after being shot and abandoned

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog who was shot and left to suffer in the street in Broward County is now receiving care at a veterinarian hospital.

“There was a lot of dead tissue inside,” said Dr. Spencer Goldstein, a veterinarian at Broward Health Hospital. “We cannot tell one muscle from the next.”

The dog was found wandering the streets with an obvious injury.

“This dog was shot with a shotgun,” said Goldstein.

The dog now bears the name Parker and was picked up on Tuesday and taken to the shelter. His initial diagnosis was that he was either shot or stabbed.

“I was speechless,” said Bullies-N-Beyond Rescue’s Maria Gaspari. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Bullies-N-Beyond Rescue stepped in to help.

Parker was taken straight to Biscayne Animal Hospital in North Miami where X-rays quickly confirmed the problem.

“That was on purpose,” said Gaspari. “Somebody shot him in the leg. Simple as that.”

Treating him was not very simple.

“There’s buckshot that is in his scrotum as well as scattered underneath the skin,” said Goldstein. “All the bright led pellets.”

Dr. Spencer Goldstein, a veterinarian at Broward Health Hospital, and his staff removed some of the fragments from his leg and worked to treat two-week-old infected wounds.

“Flesh is gone. There’s a lot of dead tissue inside,” said Goldstein. “We’re going to take him to surgery, and we are going to evaluate the wound to see if we can actually fix it and repair it and save the leg. “If not, he will have to lose the leg.”

The wounds indicated that Parker was trying to run away when someone took aim.

It’s another case of animal abuse with no evidence pointing to an abuser.

“It’s sad. We’re seeing way too many of these,” said Goldstein. “I’ve seen more this year than I have in the past.”

That’s why the public must be aware and be on the look out.

“If you see something, say something,” said Gaspari. “Help us because we can’t do it alone.”

Thanks to Bullies N Beyond, this victim of abuse is now in good hands, and in a matter of weeks, Parker will be looking for a loving home.

“He’s very sweet. His tail never stops wagging. He’s going to have a beautiful life,” said Gaspari.

