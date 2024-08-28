MIAMI (WSVN) - A man at the center of a canine controversy is now apologizing for his actions after a viral video showed him allegedly abusing his dog on the balcony of his Miami apartment.

The dog owner took to social media to apologize to everyone he offended or hurt by his disturbing actions.

Video showed the man with what appears to be a knife in hand, hitting and holding down a dog and pressing the animals head against the concrete.The disturbing video was posted on Instagram by a neighbor and it immediately got a lot of attention.

Police officers and animal services were responded to the high-rise at 1500 Northeast Miami Place on Tuesday morning. The man informed Miami-Dade police that he was following the advice of a trainer. He complied with police to have the dog taken to a vet where to have a physical examination done, in which the dog was cleared from any injuries and deemed to be in good health. The man received citations for not having current vaccinations or legal tags, but no arrests will be made.

In a translated statement the man posted the following on Instagram on Wednesday:

To the community: Recently, a video has circulated in which I appear in a very unfortunate moment with my dog. I want to be clear and honest: I deeply regret my actions and understand the concern it has generated. My dogs are part of my family and are perfectly taken care of. I take them out everyday and I have always looked out for their well being. After what happened, the authorities and animal control came to check on my dog, who is in perfect health and without any harm. Nevertheless, I had to pay a fine, which I accept as part of my responsibility. I know what is shown in the video does not reflect how I treat my pets on a daily basis. It was a moment of frustration, and I admit I acted incorrectly. I offer my sincere apologies to all those who have been offended or hurt by the incident. I’m taking steps to make sure this never happens again and I’m committed to learning from this experience to be a better person and pet owner. Finally, I pray that the threats towards my family will stop. I am willing to take responsibility for my actions, but I don’t think violence or threats is the answer. Thank you for your time and understanding. Courtesy: @elmoritonibiru

Despite the outrage online, investigators determined that what was seen in the video is not a crime and the man states he’s committed to ensuring this never happens again and strives to be a better dog owner.

