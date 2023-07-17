SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An abandoned dog that was found suffering with horrific wounds is making a “paw-some” recovery, as the same animal rescue group that brought him in for treatment took another dog found injured on a South Florida street to an animal hospital.

7News captured Justice shortly before he was released from Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon. His face is that of a pup that never gave up.

“He’s a good dog. As injured as he was, as abused as he was, he was still very, very affectionate, very happy, wagging his tail, letting me walk him wherever I needed him to,” said Jonathan Giraldo, the man who rushed to Justice’s rescue

Veterinarians at the animal hospital have sewn up the canine’s stab wounds with stitches.

It was a little over a week ago when the pup was found in Pompano Beach suffering from stab wounds to his face, chest and torso.

Giraldo remained by Justice’s side on Sunday.

“I feel really happy that he got the help he needed,” he said. “Hopefully we find him a home soon.”

While Justice starts his new “leash” on life, another dog starts her fight.

Cindy Mucciaccio with iHeart Animal Rescue said she received the call for help.

“There was a lady, a homeless lady who was pouring water on her, throwing toys at her, and that I should try to come down and help the dog, that it was just hit by a car,” said Mucciaccio.

Mucciaccio found the dog, now named Hope, in poor shape.

“The homeless lady was wheeling her around. I have videos and pictures of wheeling her around the street,” said Mucciaccio, “and I literally got out — she was screaming, ‘Don’t take the dog, you’re stealing the dog’ — so I literally grabbed the dog, and I put her in the back of my car and I drove straight here.”

Mucciaccio said Hope was unable to use her hind legs, so a stretcher brought out to bring her inside.

Hope and Justice face a long road of recovery ahead. However, their rescuers said their sights are set on survival and forever homes.

As of late Sunday night, there is no word about the extent of Hope’s injuries.

The dogs’ medical bills are very expensive, so if you would like to make a donation to iHeart Animal Rescue, click here.

