TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog named Ace, who went missing from his home in Miami back in December, has been reunited with his family in Tampa, all thanks to a microchip.

Ace was found as a stray by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay a week ago.

The organization discovered his microchip and contacted his owners, who revealed that Ace had escaped their yard in Miami months ago.

“They never stopped looking but were starting to lose hope as it got closer to May but then HSTB called,” HSTB said in a Facebook post.

Ace’s family immediately traveled to Tampa to reclaim him.

Tampa is over 250 miles from Miami.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.