MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of a golden doodle said a stranger’s dog attacked his pet inside a coffee shop in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, and now police are searching for the owner of that animal.

Surveillance video captured the moment the canine lunged at Luna, Zachery Jefferson’s golden doodle, Friday morning.

Jefferson said he was on his way out of the cafe when the dark-colored dog latched onto his pet.

“I’m leaving, and this dog just comes out of nowhere and attacks my dog, and I didn’t know what to do,” he said. “I was completely caught off guard.”

The footage shows the dog as it dragged Luna across the floor.

Jefferson said he immediately rushed to Luna’s aid.

“My only instinct in that moment is to protect her,” he said.

Jefferson said he tried to release his pet from the attacking dog’s jaws.

“In one second, I thought I was going to lose her. In another, I thought there is no way,” he said. “I started hitting the dog in the face, and I have never touched an animal like that in my life.”

Luna appeared to be paralyzed in fear. The other dog did not give an inch.

“If it was a smaller animal, like, let’s say, any sort of small dog, that dog would have probably died, let alone a kid,” said Jefferson.

Another angle captured the attacking canine refusing to release its grip.

After about 30 seconds, Jefferson was finally able to pry Luna free.

But he said that what happened next was even more shocking.

“The owners left. They were nowhere to be found,” he said. “I ran at least three blocks either way to try to find them, but I think they hid. They got in a car and left.”

Luna is currently on the mend.

“It took five stitches to sew it back up,” he said.

Jefferson said a visit to the vet set him back $1,500. He also got a rabies shot for himself.

Now he wants to know who these owners are in order to get justice for his pup.

Jefferson has a word of warning for dog owners everywhere.

“If you know you have an aggressive dog, and this goes for anyone, don’t bring it in a public place,” he said.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, call City of Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

