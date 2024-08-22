NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of an alarming case of animal abuse surrendered to police after he was caught on camera kicking one of the dogs he was grooming.

Miami-Dade Police said 33-year-old Richel Yumar-Gonzalez was arrested on Wednesday and remains behind bars. Authorities said he made a full confession and took responsibility for his actions.

A doorbell camera captured Yumar-Gonzalez kicking a small dog in the head and neck during a grooming visit last week. He was fired from his job after the video surfaced.

Yumar-Gonzalez has been charged with animal cruelty. He has since posted bond and is expected to share his side of the story with 7News once he is released from jail.

The dog wasn’t seriously hurt.

