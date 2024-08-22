NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who worked for a dog grooming company has been arrested after he was caught on camera kicking one of the dogs he was grooming.

Miami-Dade Police said 33-year-old Richel Yumar-Gonzalez turned himself in on Wednesday.

A doorbell camera captured Yumar-Gonzalez kicking a small dog in the head and neck during a grooming visit last week.

He was fired from his job after the video surfaced.

Yumar-Gonzalez has been charged with animal cruelty.

The dog wasn’t seriously hurt.

