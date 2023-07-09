SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found with stab wounds continues to be treated at a South Florida animal hospital, thanks to a local animal rescue, as the search continues for the person behind this act of animal cruelty.

The dog, named Justice by those who rushed to his aid, is currently under the care of veterinarians at Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade, days after he was found suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face and chest in Pompano Beach.

Cindy Mucciaccio and Cheryl Marrone with iHeart Animal Rescue spoke to 7News about both canines on Sunday.

“They’re going to be taking out his eye, an inoculation, and his scrotum was really bloody and raw,” said Mucciaccio. “Taking that off also, and fixing the wounds that he has.”

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, the couple who found Justice, Oriana Daly and Jonathan Giraldo, said they cannot wrap their head around the abuse that the animal endured.

“It’s just disgusting,” said Daly.

“It’s really disturbing. I find it disgusting, to be honest,” said Giraldo.

Daly and Giraldo said they heard about the injured dog and refused to let him suffer.

“The dog was very friendly, no signs of aggression,” said Giraldo.

Daly and Giraldo cleaned his wounds, and with the help of iHeart Animal Rescue, he is now undergoing surgery.

“He has a drain. I already know they told me they put one or two drains in,” said Mucciaccio.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could have done this to an animal that kind,” said Giraldo.

Daly and Giraldo have filed a police report and are hoping someone knows who is responsible comes forward.

They named the dog Justice, and justice is what they want.

“Whoever did this — stab him in the chest, stab him in the head, trying to kill him — he had no way of defending himself,” said Daly.

“It’s sad, it’s pathetic, and it’s scary to know that a person could do this,” said Marrone, “and somebody out there has to recognize this animal.”

As Justice continues his treatment, another dog that was found abandoned and starving was also brought in to Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital.

Mucciaccio said the second dog, named Jake, was found in the streets of Miami and is experiencing liver and kidney failure.

As for Justice, his treatment will be very expensive. If you would like to contribute to his medical bills, contact iHeart Animal Rescue.

If you have any information on the person who abused Justice, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

