SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is recovering at an animal hospital days after he was found badly wounded in Pompano Beach, as police search for the person responsible for the cruel crime.

The canine was found in Pompano Beach with several large open stab wounds, including in his head, face and chest, as well as several other signs of abuse.

Speaking with 7News on Saturday, Oriana Daly and Jonathan Giraldo said they heard about the injured dog and came to his rescue.

“It’s just disgusting,” said Daly.

“It’s really disturbing. I find it disgusting, to be honest,” said Giraldo.

Daly and Giraldo said they refused to let the animal suffer.

“The dog was very friendly, no signs of aggression,” said Giraldo.

Daly and Giraldo cleaned his wounds, and with the held of iHeart Animal Rescue, he is currently receiving the car his need at Knowles Snapper Creek Animal Hospital in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The dog needs surgery to address the stab wounds and will also have an eye removed.

“We’re doing the best we can to help,” said Daly.

Daly and Giraldo have filed a police report and are hoping someone knows who the abuser is and will come forward.

They have named the dog Justice, and justice is what they want.

“I just don’t understand how somebody could have done this to an animal that kind,” said Giraldo.

He’s an animal who has obviously endured abuse beyond his visible wounds. He is also missing most of his teeth.

“Whoever did this — stab him in the chest, stab him in the head, trying to kill him — he had no way of defending himself,” said Saly.

Justice’s treatment will be very expensive. If you would like to help to pay for his treatment, contact iHeart Animal Rescue.

If you have any information on the person who abused this dog, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.