WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is recovering at a Miami-Dade animal hospital days after, police said, she was found shot and left inside a bag dumped behind a repair shop in Davie.

The injured dog was found bleeding from her neck behind the Tires Plus located at 7520 W State Road 84, Sunday afternoon.

When good Samaritans looked closer, they discovered she had been shot.

Dr. Paula Ferreira, a veterinarian at Ferreira Animal Hospital in West Miami-Dade, on Thursday discussed the dog’s injury.

“There was a gunshot entry and exit wound in her neck,” she said.

The canine, since named Lily, was quickly rushed to Broward Animal Care, where caring veterinarians examined her.

Miraculously, the bullet passed through without hitting any major organs or arteries. The furry friend was lucky to escape more serious harm.

“She got very, very lucky. It didn’t get any major arteries, it didn’t get her trachea, it didn’t get any major organs,” said Ferreira. “She just has a lot of soft tissue swelling in the neck, but she got very lucky.”

During an examination, veterinarians scanned the dog and hit the jackpot – they found a microchip.

The 5-year-old dog was in fact registered with Humans and Animals United, an animal rescue group. The same group that had previously found her what they thought was a loving forever home.

“The people that did that to her, the people that should be advocating for her well-being, they were the very people that betrayed her,” said Ferreira.

The Davie Police Department is actively investigating to track down the person responsible for this senseless act.

In the meantime, the rescue group wasted no time in getting the dog the help she needed. They whisked her away to Ferreira Animal Hospital, where veterinarians are working their magic to treat her.

“She is already eating well, and she goes to the bathroom fine, but she’s just not trusting people yet,” said Ferreira

The dog is currently receiving ongoing care and is expected to physically recovered.

Mentally, Ferreira said, there’s still work to do.

“She’s a healthy dog other than this, and now she’s a dog that’s traumatized for life,” she said.

But with a lot of care and love, the doctors treating Lily hope she will be up for adoption soon.

Veterinarians are closely monitoring Lily’s health. They haven’t specified how long they plan to hang on to her until she is ready to be adopted.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.