DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog that was found dirty and all alone in the trash in Northeast Miami-Dade is on mend at Miami-Dade Animal Services and might have even found a forever home.

The canine, named Oscar after he was found at the Northeast Transfer Station on Thursday, has had quite an interesting 24 hours.

“He’s got to be feeling a whole lot of relief right about now,” said Flora Beal, public affairs manager at MDAS. “He’s still in a little bit of pain, still feeling a little unfamiliar with his surroundings.”

A waste equipment operator spotted the four-legged stowaway moving in a pile of trash and got him out.

“If it came in a garbage truck, this dog is a miracle, because once the garbage goes in the truck, it basically gets compacted,” said Olga Espinosa-Anderson, assistant director of disposal operations with the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management.

Oscar’s journey to the transfer station remains a mystery.

“Honestly, I think he just got lost, and he ended up here,” said an official.

But now that he is in MDAS’ care in Doral, Friday marked the beginning of a better life for the 10-year-old Shih Tzu.

“We’re not sure what his past was like, but we know that his future is very bright,” said Beal.

Oscar currently has an adoption hold, and that’s because someone has already stopped by Animal Services and pledged to adopt him.

“We already have somebody that was watching the story yesterday and just couldn’t resist, loves Shih Tzus, has several in her home, and came by and put an adoption hold,” said Beal, “so once that straight hold is over, if nobody comes forth to claim him, he will be going home with his new family.”

The past 24 hours have been particularly difficult on Oscar.

“Our veterinary team took a look at him. He seems in pretty good health, other than the fact that he’s got some puncture wounds that are healing now but were infected,” said Beal. “His ears were really, really bad, and his fur was so matted that we basically had to shave him down.”

It’s difficult to say how long it will take for Oscar to recover from his injuries, but officials said they’re certain that he will heal.

“An immense thank you to the Water and Sewer Department and their employee, to the community, to your viewers and to Channel 7 for making this happy tale possible,” said Beal.

