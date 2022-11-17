HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A furry friend has made a full recovery with special canine care.

This is Diamond, a dog who was rescued back in August.

She was found in bad shape chained to a tree in Homestead with no food or water.

A few months later, the pup is happy and healthy thanks to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

The organization used community resources, including donations, to save Diamond’s life.

“They sometimes go to special medical facilities,” explained Flora Beal, spokesperson for Miami-Dade Animal Services. “They sometimes have to be in foster homes, and of course, all of this specialized care to save their lives, it costs money. It’s not inexpensive. It’s actually pretty expensive sometimes.”

Now is the perfect time to contribute to Miami-Dade Animal Services in honor of Give Miami Day.

