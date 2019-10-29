Dog found burned to death in NW Miami-Dade driveway

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a gruesome discovery involving a dog found burned to death in the driveway of a Northwest Miami-Dade residence.

Miami-Dade Police responded to a 911 call regarding a dog on fire in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 25th Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday.

Detectives said they found a dead dog laying in the driveway of a home.

7News cameras captured charred concrete and ashes.

Miami-Dade Animal Services also responded and removed the remains.

Residents in the area were stunned by the discovery.

“I don’t really see a good reason why somebody would set a dog on fire,” said neighbor Richard Miller.

Neighbors aren’t the only ones angered by the act.

“I’m mad. I’m furious, actually,” said Marie Gaspari with the Bullies-N-Beyond Rescue team.

She helps feed dogs in the area where she’s also seen horrific abuse.

“We need to work together to fix this problem,” she continued. “We have to do it. I’m positive we may have a way, but we need to work together.”

If you have any information on this case of animal cruelty, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

