MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A four-year-old girl is recovering from a bad dog bite that happened around 6:10 p.m. at her home in Miami Gardens.

The incident happened at 43rd Avenue and northwest 195th Street.

Police said the child was feeding the family dog and it suddenly bit her in the face.

The young victim was airlifted to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital at Memorial Regional in Hollywood.

Miami-dade animal services were also called out and they are still investigating.

