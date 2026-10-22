NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenage girl was rushed to the hospital after a dog that she and her mother care for bit her at a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the mauling an efficiency along the 1700 block of Northwest 66th Street at around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

First responders arrived to find the young victim covered in bites.

7News spoke with the owner of the American pit bull, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera. She said she arrived to find out the dog had bitten the teen.

“It’s a big shock, ’cause he doesn’t – this is not him, this is completely out of character,” she said. “He’s usually not an aggressive dog. I don’t really know exactly what happened.”

7News cameras captured blood smeared on the walls outside the efficiency where the dog was kept.

Despite the attack, the owner defended the family dog as “little kid-friendly.”

“He’s usually a friendly, playful dog. Doesn’t really bite people like that,” she said.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood described the incident and the dog bite.

“I went to look out my window, and that’s when I saw the dog attacking the girl,” she said in Spanish. “I got nervous because I saw that the girl was bleeding a lot from her arm.”

Upon the deputies’ arrival, MDSO said one of their deputies was approached by the pit bull, forcing them to deploy a Taser to prevent another attack. The dog wasn’t struck and fled the scene.

“I heard police did tase him, and I don’t know where he is,” said the dog owner.

Paramedics transported the injured teen to Jackson Memorial Hospital where, the dog’s owner said, the patient received several stitches and underwent surgery. She is expected to be OK.

While the pit bull’s location is unknown, 7News cameras captured a dog that looked strikingly similar wandering the street near the home at night.

“He loves little kids. I have no idea what happened, what triggered him or what could have triggered him at this point,” said the dog owner.

The owner said the canine lives in the efficiency because he cannot live in the family’s home due to her husband’s allergies.

7News cameras captured a sign that reads “beware of dog, dog will bite” posted outside the efficiency.

The dog’s owner said the young victim lived in the efficiency with her mother, who took care of the animal in exchange for a place to stay.

According to MDSO, the dog remains on the loose. The owner told 7News she is actively trying to find and surrender the pet to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.