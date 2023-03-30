SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog saved from a life of being attacked by other canines is being cared for after he was found in poor shape in a Homestead neighborhood.

When Champion was found, he was barely able to move, exhausted and covered in scars and sores, all signs that point to dog fighting.

“I think he was definitely used for bait,” said Cindy Mucciaccio with iHeart Animal Rescue. “I think that he has had a horrible life.”

Mucciaccio and iHeart Animal Rescue stepped up to help the 2-year-old dog after he was dumped and left to die.

Champion was initially spotted Sunday night on a Ring doorbell camera outside of a home in Homestead. The next morning, he was still hanging around the residence.

When rescuers arrived to help, he was hiding under a vehicle.

“He was not able to walk. He couldn’t put pressure on his back legs,” said Mucciaccio.

Volunteers with iHeart Animal Rescue took the dog to Knowles Animal Clinic in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“His injuries are bite marks, open wounds, cuts,” said Mucciaccio.

In addition to having open sores all over his face and front legs, Champion tested positive for heartworms and is severely underweight.

Mucciaccio has filed a report with police and is asking the public for help.

“What I say is, if you see something, say something,” she said. “If you know that your neighbor is doing it nextdoor, or somebody down the street, we’ll try to keep it anonymous, but definitely try to say something so that we can stop these fights or these fight situations with dogs.”

Champion’s medical bill is already in the thousands of dollars. If you would like to help iHeart Animal Rescue with expenses, click here.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.