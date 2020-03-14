Document: Mother of 3 students at West Miami-Dade private school tests positive for coronavirus

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of three children who attend a private school in West Miami-Dade has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a message sent to students’ parents.

Conchita Espinosa Academy sent an internal message to inform parents that the woman tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

In a statement, school officials said they are taking precautions to avoid the virus. It reads in part, “We have a professional cleaning company coming in next week to do a thorough cleaning of the school. Employees will not be at the school for the next two weeks. If your child was absent on Friday and did not get his or her books or packets, don’t worry. We’ll do our best to find a way to get the material to you electronically.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.