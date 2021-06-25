SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A newly obtained document reveals past maintenance issues with the condominium building that partly collapsed in Surfside.

7Investigates on Friday acquired a copy of the document, titled the “Current 40-Year/Renovation Estimates” for the Champlain Condos South Tower, because it was given to a person who was looking to buy in the building.

The document, a presentation from the building’s management presented in December 2020, sheds light on issues inside the building as it was undergoing at least a partial renovation.

The document estimated a possible, nearly $15 million renovation. It also details many problems.

A section reads, “Estimates include correcting some unsafe electrical issues” on the building’s roof.

The document also outlines that, “Only four out of the 16 roof exhaust fans for the toilet exhaust risers are working.”

Most alarming, the presentation also says, “The slabs under the landscaping in front (the area over the storage units) have been overstressed since the day the building went up (design or construction flaw).”

7Investigates showed the presentation to Peter Dyga with Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast.

“It certainly outlines what I would consider some pretty significant maintenance issues,” he said.

It’s important to stress that the presentation does not appear to have been written by an engineer.

However, it does have technical content. For instance, a section reads, “After the waterproofing is put in, the stamped concrete can’t adhere directly to the garage roof for extra support; it has to be much thicker to support its own weight and the weight of cars without moving or cracking.”

It mentions other non-structural related issues in the building, like “missing fire alarm devices” and “missing exit signs.”

“It just kind of paints an overall — again, in my opinion — an overall picture of some pretty significant deferred maintenance issues, some of which seem pretty significant,” said Dyga.

But while the presentation is eye-opening, Dyga said there is no smoking gun explaining the collapse.

7Investigates reached out to a manager whose name is at the end of the document. He said he has been asked by authorities not to speak until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.