MIAMI (WSVN) - Local health experts are warning parents about a recent rise in cases of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, among young children in South Florida.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University, said RSV can be serious for a child, offering a sobering statistic.

“It is the most common reason why children are hospitalized in the United States, especially very young children,” he said.

Dr. Barry Gelman, chief medical officer at Holtz Children’s Hospital spoke with 7News on Thursday about the uptick. More specifically, he said, the number of kids treated at Holtz has seen a sharp rise.

“It’s actually a five-fold increase for influenza and a twofold increase for RSV,” he said.

Back in July, Gelman said, they were treating fewer than 10 young patients per week, but by the last week of September, those patients increased to 21 per week.

Gelman said this increase should be more of a reminder to parents that this time of year is upon us.

“This is expected. It’s flu season, and we do typically see an uptick,” he said. “Kids have been back in school now for several weeks, so this is not unexpected.”

Dr. Gelman suggests parents look out for the following signs.

“What should really be concerning is, if it looks like an infant or a child is having difficulty breathing, is coughing so much that they are throwing up a lot, vomiting, or are unable to eat or drink,” he said. “Anything that looks like a little blueness around the lips or looking pale.”

Medical experts advise parents to give their children’s pediatrician a call if they notice any of these symptoms.

Gelman also had a word of advice regarding how to treat RSV.

“What is being recommended, especially if you’re a very high-risk infant, is to go ahead and give that monoclonal antibody as a passive immunity to those young children for RSV,” he said.

