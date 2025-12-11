MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A doctor is in deep water when an afternoon out for drinks turned sour after she attacked her husband and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, according to police.

According to FHP, 39-year-old Gisell Mansur was arrested after she became violent on the Palmetto Expressway, spitting on a trooper and attempting to block traffic at one point.

Officials say it began while Mansur was having drinks with friends at the 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant Lounge near Miami International Airport.

After having too many drinks, Mansur’s husband went to the restaurant to pick her and a friend up.

According to the report, while they were traveling along the Palmetto Expressway near the West Flagler Street exit around 4 p.m., Tuesday, Mansur began arguing with her friend.

When her husband pulled the vehicle over to intervene, Mansur reportedly became physically violent, kicking her husband in the face and later climbing onto the hood of their SUV. At one point, troopers say she was also “sitting in the middle of the main roadway while blocking rush hour traffic.”

When FHP troopers took her into custody to be transported to headquarters, Mansur began kicking the doors and windows of the patrol car, according to the report.

The report goes on to say while a trooper was “restraining Mansur, she spit directly into my face with saliva and blood on the left side of my face.”

Mansur worked as a physician at Mount Sinai Medical Center.

The center has since released a statement confirming her termination:

“We are aware of the incident involving a physician who is no longer affiliated with Mount Sinai. The incident did not occur on our campus and did not involve Mount Sinai patients or staff.”

The 39-year-old now faces a list of charges, including battery, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Mansur’s bond was set at $3,800.

7News reached out to Mansur and her husband for comment but have not heard back.

