MIAMI (WSVN) - Several students in Miami were celebrated for doing the right thing.

City of Miami Police rewarded 10 students for serving their community at a ceremony held at Chief Clarence Dickson Police College, Thursday morning.

Among those honored as part of the Do The Right Thing program was Natalia Pomares, a fourth grader at Bowman Ashe/Doolin K-8 Academy in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Officials with Do The Right Thing said Pomares knew what to do during a dangerous situation.

“Recently, she stepped up and did the right thing by reporting an incident where a student had brought a knife to school,” said an announcer at the ceremony. “She immediately knew she needed to speak up and tell an adult. She followed the ‘see something, say something’ protocol, and due to her courage, a potential tragedy was avoided. Congratulations, Natalia.”

Pomares was one of two students selected to go on a trip to Washington, D.C.

