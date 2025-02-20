MIAMI (WSVN) - A celebration in Miami honored 10 outstanding students.

The Do The Right Thing program, in conjunction with the Miami Police Department, honored the students, selected out of 600 nominees, at the auditorium of the Chief Clarence Dickson Police College, Thursday morning.

The honorees’ stories were recognized for inspiring their community through their heroic actions. Those include stepping in to help stop bullying, assisting during medical emergencies and even preventing suicides.

