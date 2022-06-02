MIAMI (WSVN) - Ten South Florida students received a special honor for making the right move.

City of Miami Police on Thursday morning shined a spotlight on the students through the Do the Right Thing program.

Officials said the students took action to ensure the safety of their school and fellow peers.

One of the honorees, 10 year-old Derek Rojas was recognized for reporting a peer’s plot to set his school on fire.

“They would have killed a lot of people, and my life depended on something, so I had to tell one of the teachers, and the teacher immediately told the principal,” said Rojas.

Rojas’ mother, Ia Carrasco, said she is proud of her son for taking action.

“We do our best to be present, to be with them, and to teach them to do the right thing,” she said.

The students were selected from 600 nominees. They were each given an award for their good deed.

