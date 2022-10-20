MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students caught in scary situations were recognized for bravely doing the right thing.

The honorees were bestowed their recognitions, Thursday morning.

Out of 900 students nominated, the Do the Right Thing program honored 10 Miami-Dade students who have served as an inspiration to the community.

Of the 10 recognized, Keys Gate Charter High students Anaya Cuellar and Alejandro Figueroa were awarded for keeping their classmates calm during a recent lockdown at the school after a threat was made by a student.

“We thought it was a drill, but then we found it wasn’t,” Cuellar said. “People were freaking out, but I was just trying to stay calm.”

“I was nervous, but I had to put myself– I had to put them before myself because I wanted to make sure they were OK before I was OK,” Figueroa said.

Also recognized were Rockway Middle students Leah Varela and Tania Sainz. They were honored for reporting a classmate who was planning to harm the principal and blow up the school with a bomb.

“We thought it was a joke at first, but he kept repeating it and was serious about it, so we just decided to like tell Mr. Gant about it,” Varela said.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales couldn’t be more proud.

“They’re out there doing incredible things in the community, getting involved, helping out those that are in need,” Morales said.

Their families too are also celebrating their awards.

“It feels good, but it was just something I had to do to protect them and make sure they were OK,” Figueroa said.

And the recognition came with prizes, including Marlins tickets, passes to Zoo Miami and a free pizza.

