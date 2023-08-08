DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Divers worked Tuesday to retrieve nearly three dozen submerged cars from a lake in Doral.

On Sunday, Divers Ken Fleming and Doug Bishop spoke with 7News about the approximately 32 cars they found in the lake.

“We’re here trying to solve missing persons cold cases,” said Fleming.

The divers called Miami-Dade Police after their discovery and as of Tuesday, the cars recovered in this body of water are believed to be related to theft.

The first car pulled was an Acura Legend, a model from the late 80s early 90s.

Divers will continue to work throughout the day to remove an estimated 8 vehicles.

7News was told one of the vehicles recovered was tied to an open stolen vehicle case.

“Most likely, the types of vehicles that were going to find here, dumped in this lake are vehicles that perhaps have been abandoned and they wanted to get rid of them and they got rid of them here,” said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta with Miami-Dade Police Department. “Or those that took them for a joy ride, they were stolen, and then they were dumped inside the lake.”

Zabaleta said they are not disregarding the possibility of fraud or other factors like homicide.

Tow trucks and cranes are on the scene as this is expected to be an ongoing recovery mission. Several divers with Miami-Dade Fire and police are also on the scene.

Officials said they don’t believe any cold cases are tied to the Doral lake.

