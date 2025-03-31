MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a recovery mission in the Miami River, as divers searched for a person who fell in, officials said.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, cameras confirmed that one person fell into the river near the 100 block of Southwest Seventh Street, late Sunday morning.

Divers spent hours in the water and conducted an extensive search for the victim, but they were not found.

Miami Police are investigating the incident.

