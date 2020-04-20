Diver stranded off coast of Miami Beach rescued

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver who was found stranded in the ocean waters off the coast of Miami Beach has been rescued.

According to Miami Beach Police, he went missing just after 2 p.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, rescued the diver and placed him on the Coast Guard boat.

The diver appears to be OK.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.