HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A diver in Homestead was injured after making a mistake in the water.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the diver was fishing at Homestead Bayfront Park when he accidentally shot himself with a speargun when he jumped into the water.

He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition.

7Skyforce captured him being loaded into a rescue chopper.

No one else was hurt.

