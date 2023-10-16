MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera and La Liga Contra el Cancer are teaming up to provide free mammogram screenings to District 6 residents.

In order to redeem a free screening, residents must obtain a complimentary certificate at Commissioner Cabrera’s District office located in suite 201 at 1000 SW 57th Ave., from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

“We are committed to ensuring the well-being of residents. By offering these free mammogram screening certificates, we hope to encourage early detection and ultimately save lives,” said Commissioner Cabrera in a news release. “I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to La Liga Contra el Cancer for their invaluable support and for aiding countless residents in their battle against cancer.”

Participants must be District 6 residents between the ages of 40 and 60 years, without insurance, experiencing financial hardship or low income, and without breast implants.

Anyone interested in attending the event should note that it is mandatory to pre-register. Residents may also call 305-267-6377 or email district6@miamidade.gov for more information.

