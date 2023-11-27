MIAMI (WSVN) - An Israeli flag display in Miami’s Design District was the target of vandalism after it was spray-painted and torn down.

The defaced Israeli flag display was near the area of North 38th Street and North Miami Avenue.

The incident was reported to Miami Police over the weekend. 7News cameras captured video of the defacement around noon on Monday.

The person or persons responsible spray-painted “UN-OCCUPY PALESTINE” in black over Israeli flags, which were later torn down.

The flags were replaced with messages condemning the Israeli Defense Forces as terrorists and claiming that American taxes fund genocide.

The targeted display, which features images of kidnapped and missing individuals following recent Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, drew attention from motorists in the area.

“It’s a horrible message because this war is really bad for everyone,” said one passerby.

“It’s disappointing to see this in South Florida where we have a large population that is Jewish,” said another person. “Both sides have a right to express themselves, but it is disappointing to see this.”

It’s unclear when the vandalism occurred.

Miami Police officials reported receiving calls about the incident over the weekend. By Monday afternoon, the defaced messages had been replaced, and the entire display received a fresh coat of white paint by Miami Design District employees.

7News reached out to the Design District office and management via phone and email, but it appears that no one had permission to post or paint on the wall in question.

A Miami Police officer stopped by Monday afternoon, but 7News is waiting to hear back from the police department to know if the incident is being investigated as a crime.

