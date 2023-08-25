(WSVN) - As the peak of hurricane season looms on the horizon, residents are gearing up for the annual Disaster Sales Tax Holiday to ensure their preparedness by purchasing items and essential supplies at a reduced cost.

Starting Saturday and continuing through Sept. 8, shoppers can take advantage of the Disaster Sales Tax Holiday to purchase various items that can prove indispensable in the event of a disaster.

“It’s extremely important that everyone in our community is prepared for hurricane season,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a press release. “This tax holiday provides a real opportunity for many families with tight budgets to be able to afford critical supplies that could keep them safe during and after a disaster.”

Items include essential tools like flashlights and lanterns, providing illumination when power sources are compromised. Additionally, batteries, portable generators and tarps are among the range of supplies eligible for tax exemption during this period.

Eligible items are listed below:

Pet leashes, collars, and muzzles costing $20 or less

Common household items such as paper towels, toilet paper, and soap costing $30 or less

Flashlights, lanterns, and pet beds costing $40 or less

Batteries and weather radios costing $50 or less

Coolers costing $60 or less

Smoke detectors costing $70 or less

Tarps costing $100 or less

Generators costing $3,000 or less

State officials have sanctioned this tax-free period to promote proactive disaster readiness for residents to gather the necessary supplies well ahead of any potential emergency situations.

For more information, visit the Florida Department of Revenue website here.

