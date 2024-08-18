NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man riding a dirt bike was struck in a Northwest Miami-Dade street by a driver who did not stick around, police said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 79th Street, just before 4:20 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was riding the dirt bike when he was struck by a driver who fled the scene.

Police said the victim suffered a fractured leg and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Detectives have not provided further detail about the vehicle involved in the crash, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

