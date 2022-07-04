MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting inside the Clevelander Hotel on Ocean Drive has sent shock waves across South Florida, as the victim’s devastated loved ones mourn their loss.

Days after the shooting that claimed the life of front desk employee Dion Moore, the victim’s twin brother, Derrick Moore, said he is still coming to terms with the sudden tragedy.

“I don’t have anybody else anymore; it’s just me now,” he said as tried to hold back tears.

Derrick said he was very close to his sibling.

“My twin brother and I, we’re just like this,” he said as he twisted his forefinger and middle finger together.

According to Miami Beach Police, Dion was working the front lobby of the hotel just after midnight, Friday, when he asked the suspect, 29-year-old Brandon Burris, to stop sneaking in the hotel’s nightclub.

Detectives said that when Burris was asked to leave, he started punching Dion before he opened fire, striking the victim six times.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center, but he died en route.

Derrick believes his brother may have saved lives.

“Dion is a hero,” he said. “My brother and me are both fighters, both veterans of the military, so we’ll put others ahead of ourselves.”

Clevelander Hotel management sent out a statement in part saying, “We are devastated about the tragedy that occurred in the lobby of the Clevelander Hotel … one of our valued employees needlessly lost his life.”

​Derrick said his brother was a great man and father.

“He had a big heart. His heart was pure big ole heart, big heart,” he said.

​Derrick said a memorial will be held for Dion at the Clevelander Hotel on Thursday night.

Burris has been charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.