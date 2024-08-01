MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Fire Rescue official has made history.

The department on Wednesday held a change-of-command ceremony to swear in Digna Abello as their new chief.

The 19-year veteran becomes the first woman in Miami-Dade county to reach that rank.

Abello said she hopes she’s not the last to reach this milestone.

“In all of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County, in itself it’s exciting, and I hope that I’m not the last,” she said. “I hope that this just continues being an inspiration to little girls that ever wondered if they can they can — and they will, and they should — and we’re here to bring it to them in any way they need, in help and education, and open those doors for everyone.”

Abello started her career with the agency as a firefighter and worked her way up. She’s the 14th chief in the department’s history.

