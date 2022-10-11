DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral.

Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th lane, Tuesday morning.

The explosion led to a roof collapse.

Authorities evacuated the property.

It is still unknown if anyone has been injured.

